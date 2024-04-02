Tate McRae was "so embarrassed" when Justin Bieber reminded her that she danced for him as a child.

The 20-year-old pop star performed one number at Justin's concert in Calgary for the Purpose World Tour in 2016 before she shot to global fame on TikTok and the factoid even made it onto her Wikipedia page but she told her fellow singer to never mention it again when she met him years later as an adult.

She told E! News: "I did. It was like one time, but I was 12 and it's this whole Wikipedia thing. He did bring it up, and I was so embarrassed. I was like, 'Please never bring that up again.'

"But it was funny, he's great. He's the sweetest guy ever so it was very cool."

The 'Greedy' hitmaker - who first rose to fame when she appeared as a contestant on 'So You Think You Can Dance' in 2016 before launching a music career - is about to head on tour in support of her second album 'Think Later' and explained that she is "so excited" to be on the road again but thinks that "staying grounded" and in touch with the people at home is key to dealing with things.

She said: "I'm so excited! I just can't wait to see the fans again and be able to perform the new album on tour, it's gonna be so fun. I think just staying grounded, and keeping in contact with friends from home.

"It can feel like you're in a bubble when you're on tour. So it's nice to make sure to FaceTime your friends and get out of your head sometimes."