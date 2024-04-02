Kristin Cavallari might have a baby with Mark Estes.

The 37-year-old reality star - who was initially married to retired bodybuilder Jay Cutler from 2013 until 2022, and has Camden, 11, Jaxon, nine, and eight-year-old Saylor with him - went public about her relationship with TikToker Mark, 24, earlier this year and now she has admitted that she is "mulling over" the idea of starting a family with him.

Speaking in an upcoming clip from the new episode of her 'Let's Be Honest' podcast, she said: "I'm not actively thinking about it, but it's definitely in the back of my mind, is, you know, he wants to have a kid. I'm mulling it over."

The former 'Hills' star added that the children she has from her former marriage are now at an age where they can feasibly help out with a newborn and insisted she has to think about these things because her new relationship has become "pretty serious" lately.

She said: "But my kids are old enough now where they can help. That would be nice. If he ends up really being the one, I would have a kid. I have to [think about this]. I mean, yes. It's become pretty serious, this relationship I would say."

Mark is known as best known as social media content creators the Montana Boyz and Kristin previously explained that her kids had been "excited" for her amid her new relationship and were just keen to see her "happy" with her new man,

She said: "This is the real first guy I'd say they've met. When Montana came to pick me up, the boys were like, 'Can I show you my room?' Like, Montana's upstairs with my kids, seeing their rooms. My boys were so excited about him," she said on the episode.

"I think more than anything, my kids were really excited for me, My kids really wanna see me happy. And I've been really good about separating my dating life from their life."