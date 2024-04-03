Anya Taylor-Joy got married in a secret wedding two years ago.

The 27-year-old actress - who is best known for playing chess prodigy Beth Harmon in the Netflix miniseries 'The Queen's Gambit' - tied the knot with musician Malcolm McRae, 29, in a New Orleans ceremony in April 2022 but only made the announcement to the world on Tuesday (02.04.24) evening.

She wrote on Instagram: "Two years ago, on April Fools, I secretly married my best friend in New Orleans. The magic of that day is ingrained in every cell of my being, forever.

Happy second ( first ) anniversary my love…you’re the coolest."

The Golden Globe-winning star shared her message alongside a series of images from the big day and revealed through her photo credit that supermodel Cara Delevingne had been present at the nuptials.

Commenting on a snap of her heart cakes, she concluded her post by writing: "N.B yes, those are anatomically correct heart cakes. Yes, I am the vampire Lestat. [camera emoji] @caradelevingne + @sebastianfaena, beautifully embroidered with our love story by @dior."

Anya was inundated with comments from several famous faces on the viral post, including one which was a string of heart-themed emojis left by heiress Paris Hilton.

Meanwhile, 'West Side Story' star Rachel Zegler wished the couple a happy anniversary as she made reference to the fact that both of them share a birthday of April 16.

She said: "i love this anya happy anniversary to hands down my favorite birthday twins to ever get married."

It had previously been reported that the couple had said their vows in a lavish ceremony in Venice, Italy and photos from that time show the 'Dune: Part Two' actress in the same Dior gown shared in her social media post but she had always referred to her husband as her "partner" until now.

Malcolm also shared his own tribute on social media after the announcement was made.

He wrote: "I love you now and somehow I always have and somehow it will never end Happy two year anniversary (yesterday), beautiful."