Cardi B has been trying to "adapt" to single life following her split from Offset.

The 31-year-old star split from fellow rapper Offset - with whom she has Kulture, five, as well as three-year-old Wave - in December 2023 after six years of marriage and has now thrown herself into work again as she comes to terms with being single.

Speaking during an Instagram Live, she said: "I’ve been adapting to my new personal life and it’s just been a little bit difficult. Especially because I have a lot of work to do and everything, but so far so good. I’m not in a bad space but I’m in a very different space.

"From 19 to 22, I was very alone. I just distanced myself from everybody and focused on my work."

The 'WAP' hitmaker - who released her only album 'Invasion of Privacy' in 2016 but continues to release singles on a regular basis - is once again in "that space" and has "distanced herself from others but is looking forward to making new music.

She said: "And this time around in life I feel like I’m in that space again.

“I’ve completely distanced myself from people. I just can’t wait to put out my music and do different stuff."

Cardi first addressed her split in December and admitted at the time she had been hesitant to make the announcement to her fans at first.

Addressing fan speculation after Cardi and Offset unfollowed one another on Instagram, she said in a Live video on the site: "I've been single for a minute now, but I have been afraid to like—not afraid I just don't know how to tell the world. But I feel like today has been a sign. The last time I got on Live I kind of wanted to tell you guys, but I didn't know how to tell you, so I changed my mind. But it has been like this for a minute now. I just took it as a sign."

The couple previously split in 2018 shortly after their daughter was born amid rumours the Migos rapper - who has three children from previous relationships - had been unfaithful, but by early 2019, Cardi admitted they were "working things out".

However, she went on to file for divorce in 2020, only to call off the proceedings months later.