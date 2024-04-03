Nick Cannon has revealed his two-year-old son has autism.

To mark World Autism Day (02.04.24), the 43-year-old comedian shared Zillion's ASD diagnosis, a Neurodevelopmental disorder you are born with and means the way you think about and experience the world is different to someone who is neurotypical.

The couple learn new things "every day" from their "beautiful boy", who they say, "experiences life in 4D".

In a joint Instagram post with Zillion's mom, Abby De La Rosa, they penned: "Today our family recognizes World Autism Awareness Day which is beyond meaningful to us because our amazing 2 year old, Zillion, was recently diagnosed with ASD - joining the unique energy of others like Niko Telsa, Sir Isaac Newton, Albert Einstein and Michael Angelo, just to name a few dynamic individuals.

"Our beautiful boy experiences life in 4D and teaches us something new everyday! His love, strength and brilliance light up every room he enters! We are blessed that God had placed such an amazing spirit under our guardianship and we have accepted this assignment wholeheartedly!

"On this World Autism Awareness Day, we extend our embrace to families worldwide, acknowledging shared challenges and championing understanding. Together, let’s create a world of acceptance and compassion. (sic)"

On her Instagram Story, Abby admitted the past year has been "one of the most challenging" of her life.

Many autistic people benefit from sensory experiences and this year, the couple organised a glow in the dark Easter egg hunt.

Zillion has a twin called Zion and the couple are also parents to 15-month-old daughter Beautiful.

The former Nickelodeon star also has twins Moroccan and Monroe, 12, with ex-wife Mariah Carey; Golden, six, Powerful Queen, two, and 18-month-old Rise with Brittany Bell; Legendary, 20 months, with Bre Tiesi; Onyx, 17 months, with LaNisha Cole; and Halo, 15 months, with Alyssa Scott, the mother of his late son Zen.