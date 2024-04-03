RAYE feels "lonely" in life and she is planning to start therapy to "let the negatives fall away".

The 26-year-old singer became the first artist in history to win six awards in a single night at the BRIT Awards last month, but despite her huge career success, the star has admitted she needs some help to "soak up all the positive things" in her life.

She told Elle Magazine: "I don’t want to go into this next chapter feeling insecure. I feel lonely.

"I don’t mean that in the sense of wanting a partner or wanting to be in love. It’s not that.

"I need to do some therapy, get some practices in place to let the negatives fall away and soak up all the positive things that life is offering me right now."

RAYE also admitted she "struggles" to be "confident" in her appearance, but she receives an inner boost when she performs or writes music.

She said: "I'm not the most confident in my appearance, it's something I still struggle with.

"I feel confident when I write, when I sing."

The 'Escapism' hitmaker also paid tribute to her parents for helping her career-wise.

She added: "Before I involved my parents in my career, I was so lost and I was really not doing well.

"I need people around me who really care about me, who have my best interests at heart and know my boundaries. No one’s proven that more than them."

RAYE was nominated for a record-breaking seven awards at last month's BRITs, and she scooped Album of the Year for 'My 21st Century Blues' and Song of the Year for 'Escapism', and she was named Best R'n'B Act, Best New Artist, Artist of the Year and also became the first female artist to win Songwriter of the Year.

Upon collecting her final award, Album of the Year, RAYE - whose real name is Rachel Keen - brought her grandmother onto the stage, and the star then broke down in tears about how much the evening had meant to her.

During her acceptance speech on stage at London's O2 Arena, she said: "You just don't understand what this means to me.

"I wanna thank Mike Sabbath, executive producer. I love you, my best friend.

"I want to thank my grandmother for her prayers. My grandma is awake until 3AM praying for me and my beautiful sisters.

"My middle name is Agatha and this is Agatha Dawson, ladies and gentlemen."