Jake Gyllenhaal's Nine Stories has landed a three-year deal with Amazon MGM Studios.

After Amazon's remake of the 1980s classic 'Road House' - which sees the 43-year-old actor portray troubled former UFC middleweight fighter Elwood Dalton - set a new record for the studio as the most-watched Amazon Original flick after landing 50 million views in its first two weeks on the service, they will continue to work together.

As part of the deal, Deadline reports that Amazon will have a "first look on narrative features Nine Stories intends to produce for both theatrical and streaming."

As well as 'Road House', which was helmed by Doug Liman, Gyllenhaal starred in Guy Ritchie's 'The Covenant' for Amazon MGM Studios.

Gyllenhaal said: "I've worked with Amazon MGM on two films this past year, and they've been a wonderful partner both times.

"Their dedication to filmmaking is contagious, and I so admire their commitment to fans all over the world. I am thrilled to formalize what is an already fruitful collaboration-especially on the heels of Road House‘s outstanding debut.”

Julie Rapaport, head of film production and development at Amazon MGM Studios, commented: "Jake is a one-of-a-kind talent whose passion and eye for filmmaking makes him a powerful storyteller both in front of the camera and behind the scenes.

"Following the record-breaking success of Road House, we could not imagine a better time to officially cement our relationship. Jake has been an incredible partner, and we look forward to collaborating with him and the Nine Stories team to create needle-moving and compelling films from visionary filmmakers."