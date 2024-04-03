Teenage tour guides are wanted to show Harry Styles super-fans around the quaint English village where he grew up.

More than 5,000 of the 30-year-old pop star's die-hard supporters - who are known as Harries - have flocked to the Cheshire village of Holmes Chapel in the past year, and local leaders are now planning to create "official tours" of the One Direction singer's home village.

Peter Whiers, chairman of the Holmes Chapel Partnership, is quoted by Cheshire Live as saying: "We aim to start official tours of Harry's home village on Saturday mornings in June and weekdays in July, August and September, and will be recruiting Harry Styles fans from sixteen and over to act as local guides."

For now, the village has its own Harry Styles tour map, called "Harry's Home Village."

On the map, which can be obtained for free from the local railway station ticket officer, it states: "Safe walking routes to Twemlow Viaduct and other Harry Styles local landmarks."

Highlights on the tour include the Chinese restaurant where Harry took his ex-girlfriend and fellow pop megastar Taylor Swift, a bakery where he used to work during his younger years, his old school, and a viaduct where he is said to have had his first kiss.

Peter added: "It has been an incredible year with over 5,000 visitors and four TV crews making the pilgrimage as the Harries continued to arrive in Holmes Chapel.

"Even the worst of the winter months has not stopped them from braving muddy banks and wet fields to pay homage at Harry's Wall at the viaduct.

"But we now think it is time for Holmes Chapel to increase what we can offer to the young visitors and ensure they return home with a memorable experience of Harry's village."

Potential tour guides keen to apply for the job must be well aware of the village's links to Harry, as well as have a genuine interest in the village and its history.

What's more, applicants require superb storytelling and communication skills.