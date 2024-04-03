James Corden says people genuinely think he was fired from 'The Late Late Show'.

The 'Gavin and Stacey' star has people come up to him in the pub and tell him they "know" he was axed by CBS, because they cannot understand why he would quit his "cushy existence" in America to move back to the UK.

Appearing on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live' this week, the comedian said: “People are very nice, but no one believes that I wasn’t fired.

“I’ll be in a pub or something and people will be like, ‘So why’d you come back?'

“People will honestly be like, ‘You don’t have to give me that, it’s fine mate. If you got fired, you got fired.'

“Because nobody thinks that you would ever leave what is, let’s be honest, a cushy existence.”

When the host suggested he should walk around with a letter from the broadcaster, he replied: “They do not know what CBS is, so they’ll go, ‘That’s not a real thing.’ And then I have to tell them what the show was and they’ll go, ‘Hang on, it was on at 12.30 at night? That’s a ridiculous time to put a TV show on.'”

Corden previously admitted it was “ludicrous” he was given his own US talk show.

The 45-year-old star stepped away from the programme after eight years at the helm and he's still baffled by the fact he was even given the job in the first place.

He told Heat magazine: “Oh it’s so ludicrous. It’s ludicrous that it came my way at all. I will never get my head around the fact that somebody who’s never interviewed anybody, never told a joke in a monologue, is from High Wycombe, and is too chubby to be on American television, somehow got to do this.

“I just don’t know what I’ve done to deserve these memories really. And we’ve done 1,200 shows in eight years. It’s a lot of TV! So, not doing that is going to be a big adjustment. And one day I’ll sit and just go, ‘F**k, did that really happen?’ It’s mad.”

Corden spent weeks when he first started the show expecting it to be scrapped.

He said: “I really, really didn’t expect it to work. I had made peace with it being cancelled early on.

“It’s like an American network once made eight episodes of a sort of version of ‘Gavin and Stacey’ that Ruth and I didn’t have anything to do with but they never aired it.

"That kind of thing happens all the time in American TV. So the idea that this show would stick around was nuts.”

Corden thinks he bowed out at the right time.

He said: “I considered leaving after five years but we were only just reaping the benefits of the show doing well.

“You know, when Michelle Obama wants to do Carpool Karaoke, it really is too soon to stop.”