Harry Styles’ sister, Gemma, kept her pregnancy private to keep her baby daughter "safe and protected".

The 'As It Was' hitmaker's 33-year-old writer sibling surprised her 10.4 million followers when she announced she gave birth to her and partner Michal Miynowski's little girl in February, and she has explained her decision to keep the news under wraps.

She admitted she worried people would notice her bump when she attended the 30-year-old pop superstar's 'Love On Tour' shows.

When one user asked her during an Instagram Story Q and A why she opted not to share her pregnancy, she explained: "To be honest it was a mixture of things, some more personal and some less so.

"I wanted to wait until after some later scans but thought there was no way I was going to get through the last Love On Tour shows without seeing my bump so that would be it… but turns out I managed to keep it under wraps and eventually I was like, I think I can make it to the end? And that felt like the right decision for us."

Responding to a comment from a follower who praised her for her efforts to keep the personal news private, she replied: "Thank you, I appreciate that!

"I don't know if I'll always feel the same about it but essentially giving out information online it's like… you can't put the toothpaste back in the tube, you know?"

She wrote: "I've never done this before; I don't know what she would want and we want to keep her safe and protected.

"I know lots of people keep their kids' faces/names/details off social media and there are some great reasons for that, we'll figure it out in our own time.

"I really appreciate all the supportive messages checking in on how we are, it's so nice that people care – we're good!"

Sharing a snap of the family of three and one of the new mum cradling the newborn, whose name they've chosen not to reveal, in her hospital bed, Gemma wrote in February: "Hello from maternity leave! Took some time off to ensure the safe arrival of our baby girl, who is adored by her whole family.

"I know that this news can be difficult for many people and I'm sending you lots of love."