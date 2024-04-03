Peter Andre and his wife Emily have welcomed their third child together.

The 51-year-old singer took to Instagram to announce that 34-year-old Emily had given birth to a daughter on Tuesday (02.04.24) but they have yet to choose a name.

He wrote: "Just minutes old……

"We feel so overwhelmed right now. So happy to welcome our beautiful girl to the family.

"Mum and daughter are doing amazing. Born Tuesday 2nd April 2024, 7lb 3oz and thankfully very healthy.

"Baby has been spoilt with cuddles from Junior, Princess, Amelia and Theo who are all in love with their new little sister. As parents, we couldn’t be happier.

"Only thing is…. She has no name yet. Help !

"Thanks to all the doctors, midwives and staff at Musgrove Park Hospital Taunton. You were incredible. And Emily’s parents, whom I adore. You have both been incredible.

"I’m so happy. Just off to hold her. Thanks everyone for reading

"@officialjunior_andre @officialprincess_andre @macdonaghrebecca @ru_macdonagh."

He also posted a picture of Emily cuddling the tot and an image of him holding the baby.

Peter and Emily already have kids Amelia and Theo together, while he shares Junior and Princess with his ex-wife Katie Price.