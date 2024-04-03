Rebel Wilson has revealed the name of the man she lost her virginity to at 35.

The 44-year-old actress - who is engaged to designer Ramona Agruma and has daughter Royce, 16 months - shared in her autobiography 'Rebel Rising' that actor and comedian Mickey Gooch Jr., now 38, was her first-ever sexual partner.

According to MailOnline, she even shared a message to Mickey in her book, writing: "And, Micks, I know this might be news to you if you are reading this, but yes I lost my virginity to you."

In the book, Rebel revealed that she was motivated to lose her virginity after discovering her mother had breast cancer.

She wrote: "...life IS short. I didn't want to live my life without experiencing sex. Experiencing love. I put it out into the universe that I was finally ready. I was going to feel the fear and just do it.

"I was going to [have sex] with the next guy that came along - who also seemed like a suitable marriage candidate."

Writing about their relationship, she added: "I'd imagine having sex and being intimate and everything would always be in my head. Now I'm someone who lives much more in my body. And I'm loving it. Now I actually have a boyfriend and he's handsome and rich to boot.'"

Rebel previously explained she hoped that sharing her story would send a "positive message" to others and reassure young people that "not everybody has to" have sex for the first time as a teenager.

She told PEOPLE magazine: "People can wait till they're ready or wait till they're a bit more mature.

"And I think that could be a positive message. You obviously don't have to wait until you're in your thirties like me, but you shouldn't feel pressure as a young person."

The 'Pitch Perfect' star used to avoid discussing the subject as much as she could because she was "embarrassed" and didn't want people to think she was a "loser".

She said: "There was one vague time, I think I told my best friend, 'Oh, yeah, I just did it to just get it over with when I was like 23.' Just to really avoid the questions.

"Normally I would just leave the room when the conversation was happening.

"And then the people that said, 'Oh, at 24, it's so late.' And then I'm sitting here thinking, 'Oh my God, my number's 35. What the hell? I'm going to look like the biggest loser.'"