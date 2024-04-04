Jennifer Garner is to star in and produce festive film 'Mrs. Claus'.

The 51-year-old actress looks set to produce the Netflix movie alongside Reese Witherspoon and Lauren Neustadter, who are producing for Hello Sunshine, and Leah McKendrick is penning the script.

Sources told Deadline that Witherspoon provided the original idea for the forthcoming movie.

Garner is no stranger to teaming up with Netflix for a family film, after starring in and producing 'Family Switch' and 'Yes Day'.

The 'Daredevil' actress has also been working with Hello Sunshine on Apple TV+ thriller 'The Last Thing He Told Me'.

This news comes after streaming giant Netflix recently confirmed Brian Cox and Jodie Whittaker are to star in another of their festive films - 'That Christmas'.

The 'Succession' star will lend his voice to the role of Santa in the upcoming Netflix animated movie, which has been penned by Love Actually's Richard Curtis and is based on his book of the same name.

The forthcoming film will be Curtis' first animation project and it will be a directorial debut for Simon Otto, who was the Head of Character Animation on 'How to Train Your Dragon'.

Curtis said: "This has been the most amazing adventure, my first animated film.

"It’s been especially exciting to see the whole world I imagined come to life beyond my wildest dreams - and populated by a dream bunch of actors, their wonderful voices turned into such rich and funny characters."

Former 'Doctor Who' actress Whittaker, Bill Nighy, and Fiona Shaw will voice residents of a charming seaside town where things turn upside down one Christmas.

Lolly Adefope, Alex Macqueen, Katherine Parkinson, Sindhu Vee, India Brown, Zazie Hayhurst, Sienna Sayer, Jack Wisniewski, Rosie Cavaliero, Paul Kaye, Guz Khan, Andy Nyman, Kuhu Agarwal, Bronte Smith, Freddie Spry, Ava Talbot, and Rhys Darby will also star in the movie.