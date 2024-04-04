Julia Garner has reportedly boarded 'The Fantastic Four'.

The 30-year-old 'Ozark' star is to play Shalla-Bal, a version of the character Silver Surfer, from the Marvel Comics, sources told Deadline.

The cast have already been getting to know one another in a group chat.

Ebon Moss Bachrach recently revealed he and co-stars Pedro Pascal, Joseph Quinn and Vanessa Kirby are already getting to know each other before they start shooting the movie.

He told chat show host Jimmy Kimmel: "Pedro started a group text a couple days ago. I have his number, so it says Pedro Pascal, and then there’s two +44 [the U.K. country code] numbers. I don’t know which one’s Vanessa and which one is Joseph. But everybody said something! Everyone’s put a little image or a sticker or a GIF or something out there, so people are invested, I guess? No one’s being coy! Everyone showed up. It’s nice, it’s nice."

Ebon, 47, will play Ben Grimm/The Thing, Pedro, 49, is set to portray Reed Richards/Mr. Fantastic with Vanessa Kirby, 35, as Sue Storm/The Invisible Woman and Joseph Quinn, 26, as Johnny Storm/The Human Torch.

'The Bear' star also revealed how he first heard he had landed a part in the Marvel movie.

He said: "I got a call from my agent — and I wasn’t thinking about work at all because writers were striking and then actors were probably going to strike — and he said, ‘Yeah, they asked you to play The Thing'.

"And I remember, because I was right on Fifth Avenue and 21st Street [in New York City], and I was so shocked, and I was walking, and the next thing I was right in front of Astor Wines. So, I went in and bought a bunch of mezcal."

'WandaVision' director Matt Shakman is helming the flick from Josh Friedman, Jeff Kaplan and Ian Springer's script.

The film has a release date of July 25, 2025, with production due to begin the coming months.