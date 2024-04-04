Sofia Richie is "so excited and anxious" to become a mother.

The 25-year-old star - who is the daughter of singer Lionel Richie - is expecting a baby girl with husband Elliot Grainge and now an insider has claimed that the couple have prepared the nursery in time for the little arrival.

The source told UsWeekly: "The theme is pastel pinks and neutrals. It's very cosy. so excited and anxious to see her and for her to be here. Elliot has been there for her and really supported her through this journey.

"He is really hands on, and always making sure she has what she needs, going on appointments with her and loves to drive her around."

Earlier this year, 'Hello' hitmaker Lionel, 74, admitted that he "freaked out" when he learned his youngest daughter was pregnant.

The singer has an adoptive daughter Nicole, 42, - who has Harlow, 16, and Sparrow, 14, with husband Joel Madden - as well as Miles, 29, and Sofia with ex-wife Diane Alexander and admitted it was surreal to find out the model is expecting her own baby.

He told US TV show 'Extra': "I’m watching my baby having a baby. Yikes! I mean, that just kind of freaked me out a little bit. But at the same time, Elliot and Sofia are such a force. This little baby is gonna be souped up like you’ve never seen before. It’s amazing."

However, the little one won't have a traditional name for her grandparent, with Lionel revealing he will be known as "Pop-pop."

Sofia - who tied the knot with music executive Elliot last April - only announced the news in Jnauart when she was six months pregnant and explained that she had kept the pregnancy to herself for so long in an attempt to "protect" both herself and her spouse.

She told Vogue: "Pregnancy is really scary and you want to protect that space. I didn’t realise there are so many milestones you have to hit and so many tests you have to take. For me, it was really important to protect our mental health and our space as a couple.”