Tia Mowry has been on a "whirlwind journey" with her divorce.

The 45-year-old actress split from Cory Hardrict - with whom she has Cree, 12, and five-year-old daughter Cairo - in 2023 after 15 years of marriage and took to social media to remind followers that a divorce is never a "one-size-fits-all" situation.

Speaking in a video posted to Instagram, she said: "Recovering from a divorce feels like a whirlwind journey. I found out through the process that divorce isn't a place where we arrive, it's entering a new chapter in life with many nuances, and no one-size-fits-all handbook. It's a side of divorce that isn't often discussed, especially when there are kids involved."

The former 'Sister Sister' star is trying to teach her children "resilience and self-care" throughout her split and suggested to her fans that exercise and journalling could help them if they are going through the same thing.

"You strive to be a role model, teaching them resilience and self-care. You try different things to soothe and release emotional buildup.

"Exercise, journaling your thoughts, meditation, and seeking therapy to cope with the breakup and the dreams you had for the future.

Tia concluded her video message by insisting that she will one day look back on her marriage with nothing but "warmth and gratitude" and urged her followers to share their own experiences with divorce.

She said: "I will be able to look back on this time with nothing but warmth and gratitude for the beautiful children brought into my life and the stronger version of myself that emerged from the experience.

"I would love to hear your experience, share your story, because there is power in dialogue."