The ‘Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic remake’ (‘KOTOR’) is “alive and well”, according to Saber Interactive CEO Matthew Karch.

Doubt was cast over the state of the hotly-anticipated role-playing-game (RPG) after developer Saber parted ways from its parent company Embracer in February, though the studio’s boss has now reassured fans the title is still in the works.

Speaking to IGN, Karch said: “It's clear and it's obvious that we're working on this.

“It’s been in the press numerous times. What I will say is that the game is alive and well, and we're dedicated to making sure we exceed consumer expectations.”

The game - which is a remake of the classic 2003 RPG of the same name, was plunged into development purgatory after Aspyr, who was initially helming the project, was let go once Sony reportedly expressed concerns with the direction the title was heading in.

Since then, updates on 'KOTOR' have been scarce, and Saber has been nearly completely silent since taking over the project.

Despite fears it had been cancelled, industry insiders insisted that the title was still in development.

Gaming expert Jason Schreier previously told his X followers: “Can't say whether the ‘KOTOR Remake' will ever actually *come out*, but yes, two people from Saber Interactive tell me they're still on it, despite recent rumors that nobody is working on the game.”

Embracer also confirmed “a number of titles” - one of which likely being ‘KOTOR’ - remained in development in its recent financial report after the company began laying off staff and closing studios due to financial difficulties.