PlayStation’s next ‘Showcase’ event is reportedly due to be happening in May.

According to industry insider Jeff Grubb, the gaming juggernaut is planning to include an update on the highly-anticipated ‘Silent Hill 2’ remake from publisher Konami in the event.

During a Twitch stream, he told his followers: “I have heard that there will be a PlayStation ... something - either a ‘State of Play’ or a ‘Showcase’ - in May, so this is probably going to be there."

Jeff later added if a release date or window was not given before the ‘Showcase’, it would essentially “guarantee” the announcement would come during the proposed event.

He explained: “If they're not going to announce a date by then - at that point, when that thing is happening - then I would almost assume it's a guarantee we get a date for this game at that thing.”

The title received its first update at Sony’s January ‘State of Play’ event where developer Bloober Team called it their “ultimate challenge”.

In a statement made after the announcement, Bloober CEO Piotr Babieno said: “‘Silent Hill 2’ was the game that shaped our collective vision at Bloober Team. It’s the game that started us on our adventure in game development.

“Now, we face an ultimate challenge. A challenge to translate our youthful memories of the ultimate game into a language that modern players can engage with, whilst at the same time crafting an experience true to the original.”