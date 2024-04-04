Mel B "didn't think" she would ever find happiness again after her allegedly abusive marriage.

The 48-year-old pop star was initially married to Jimmy Gulzar from 1998 until 2000 and then to Stephen Belafonte from 2007 until 2017 in what she alleges was an abusive relationship - although he has always denied the claims - and now that she is set to tie the knot in St Paul's Cathedral with hairdresser Rory McPhee, 36, admitted that she has finally found someone who "respects" her.

Speaking on UK TV show 'This Morning', she said: "I didn't think it was ever going to be possible. Where I've come from, I've got a lot of PTSD. I got my MBE for spreading awareness for domestic violence I'm engaged to be married, I've just bought a house. I just moved in two days ago, well, Rory moved us in because I was away working in New York!

"Well, it is a process that you've got to go through. I've been married and divorced twice before and I appreciate that, because they ask you why you're getting married again under God's name...I had to think to myself 'Why do I?' It's because I've found someone who respects me, he is kind, really, really hot. And I never knew that existed."

Meanwhile, the 'I Want You Back' hitmaker - who has Phoenix, 25, from her first marriage as well as Angel, 17, from her relationship with Hollywood star Eddie Murphy and 12-year-old Madison with Stephen - is best known as part of legendary 1990s pop group the Spice Girls alongside Geri Halliwell, Melanie C, Emma Bunton and Victoria Beckham.

The 'Wannabe' singers first met in 1994 and were initially called Touch before changing their name and shooting to global fame two years later and although their last reunion tour took place in 2019 - with the exception of Victoria - Mel has recently teased that something more is on the way.

However, the other members of the band have remained coy and she has now insisted they are just "being silly" and she is "excited" to celebrate the 30th anniversary of that first audition.

"There's nothing to say. I've said it and then it got taken out of context. The [other girls] are being silly and that is all I'm saying!

"Sometimes I'd come off stage, after two hours, and it'd be a blur because that is my happy place. I get so excited when it comes to Spice Girls because it is 30 years and we've got a lot to celebrate. We're all talking, but I can't say anything else!"