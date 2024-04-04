Emma Roberts got covered in lip gloss after kissing Kim Kardashian in 'American Horror Story'.

The actress plays a movie star in 'American Horror Story: Delicate' with Kim as her publicist and the pair lock lips in an upcoming episode - and Emma has revealed the reality star couldn't stop laughing after their smooch because her lip gloss was smeared all over Emma's face.

During an appearance on 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon', Emma recalled talking to her sister Grace about the smooch - calling it "another day at the office". She added: "My sister was like, ''No, it's not [another day at the office], you kissed Kim Kardashian and you didn't tell me' ...

"We do it, you forget about it and then seeing it, it looked so intense. But meanwhile we were laughing because we kissed, and they said cut, and Kim looked at me and started laughing.

"I was like what and I just had her gloss all over my face. And so we had to do major clean-up in between every take because she has the most perfect glossed lips, obviously, and it was everywhere."

Kim previously revealed she's been taking acting lessons to help her make the switch from reality TV to scripted drama, telling Variety: "I am, of course [taking classes]. You know, it’s a challenge [but] I like to challenge myself ... It's really fun to step outside of your comfort zone and try something new and grow. I’m so excited for the experience."

She's believed to be lining up a role in a thriller movie after 'American Horror Story'. Kim is said to have signed up for a film Amazon MGM Studios being produced by Bruna Papandrea, who was behind TV hit 'Big Little Lies' and hit movie 'Gone Girl'.

No more details about the project have been revealed.