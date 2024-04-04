Tom Felton still thinks of his 'Harry Potter' castmates as family.

The 36-year-old actor shot to fame in the early 2000s when he took on the role of Draco Malfoy in the blockbuster film adaptations of J.K Rowling's fantasy series and appeared alongside the likes of Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint and Emma Watson and admitted that he is still close to all of them, especially his on-screen dad.

He told E! News: "I still call him dad, Jason Isaacs. Jason's been a dear friend and mentor—he's a terrible father onscreen, but a wonderful best friend to have offscreen.

"We're all best friends and also family.

"Family in our own weird way, but we're not often afforded the luxury of being in the same place. And I can speak on behalf of all the cast and crew that we know that the fans are the ones are the reason that we're the reason that we're here."

The 'Some Other Woman' star added that he will never take the support of the 'Harry Potter' fanbase "for granted" and insisted that he has never minded being recognised primarily for playing the Slytherin housemate.

He said: "So I never take that for granted, or forget that without all the love and support of the 'Potter' fandom that none of none of us would have had the chance to have been a part of it for as long as we did. So I'm very grateful. As a fan myself, I'm immensely proud of the 10 years that it took to make the films, I think I speak for the entire cast when I say that.

"I've never been sad to be recognized as Draco. He was such a such a part of me."