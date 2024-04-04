Harry Styles' hometown is recruiting superfans to give guided tours.

The 30-year-old pop megastar grew up in the small village of Holmes Chapel in Cheshire, England and worked part-time in a local bakery before shooting to fame on 'The X Factor' as part of One Direction in 2010.

Having already received 5,000 visitors for their walking tour, the village has decided to launch an official guided tour of the area and the local council is asking for "enthusiastic" individuals to offer their services.

In the village's April newsletter, chairman Peter Whiers said: "I am excited to announce that the Holmes Chapel Partnership will soon launch the official guided tour of Harry’s home village. We aim to kick off with Saturday morning guided tours in June 2024 and are seeking to recruit and train local guides, to work in pairs, to lead groups of Harries on this special tour. We are particularly interested in recruiting Harry Styles fans aged 16+, but more senior individuals may also apply.

"We are looking for candidates who can confidently lead a group with enthusiasm, whilst being organised, punctual and patient. As we are anticipating a significant demand, we are looking to add to the Saturday morning tours with some weekday tours throughout July, August, and September 2024."

An assessment session will take place at the Holmes Chapel Community Centre on the morning of April 20, 2024 and a job description explains that the role will involve guided walking tours in Holmes Chapel, highlighting significant locations whilst also sharing engaging stories and facts about the area and interact with tour participants.

Those interested are encouraged to find further information at https://www.hcpartnership.org.uk/jobs/harry's-home-village-tour-guides.