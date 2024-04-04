AJ McLean became "emotional" when he saw the results of his neck liposuction.

The 46-year-old pop star - who is best known as a member of the Backstreet Boys - opted to have surgery to deal with a genetic neck quirk that had left him with insecurities for all of his life.

Speaking on the 'Amy and TJ' podcast, he said: "Genetically in my family, we all have extra skin on our necks, [and] for years, I was insecure. Because even when I would go back and forth with my weight, I always had a big beard because I was so insecure about [my neck]. When I saw what I looked like with a jawline, I got emotional and I found an amazing doctor and I went and I had lipo and face tightening on that area."

The 'Everybody' hitmaker added that he now feels as if he could be 30 years old again after going on a health kick.

He said: "After all the healing was done, mixed with having my freaking six-pack back, which I haven’t seen in a long time, I felt like I was 30 years old. And I just kept going!"

In 2022, AJ cut out alcohol before losing 30lbs in weight and admitted that the lifestyle change has improved his mental health.

Hetold People: "I was doing a TV show in South Africa this past February. So between February and now, I've lost 27 lbs. And once you get into a routine, and you start to see results and you start to feel better, you sleep better, your mental state of mind is so much better, your focus is better. You just want to keep that up. You don't want to go backwards."