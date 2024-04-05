Lisa Ann Walter couldn't afford to take her kids on vacation until 'Abbott Elementary' became a success.

The 60-year-old actress - who has Jordan, 36, Delia, 32, and twins Spencer and Simon, 23, with Sam Baum - was best known for starring as Chessy the housekeeper alongside Lindsay Lohan in the 1998 remake of 'The Parent Trap' but explained that the part didn't make her wealthy and she could only afford some luxuries after getting regular work through her role as teacher Melissa Schemmenti in the Emmy Award-winning series.

She told People: "I wasn't a star. I was the woman that made you cry in 'The Parent Trap' and you're still looking for a job the next week.

"Just because you're in a movie doesn't mean you're rich. I had not been able to afford taking my kids on a vacation outside of taking them to the San Diego Zoo, or to go skiing locally.

"This was the first time I was able to have everybody go on a trip."

Once she became financially stable, Lisa was able to take her family on a tour of Europe and felt "so lucky" that she was finally able to see some world-famous landmarks.

She said: "We travelled all over the place to all the countries in Europe, just soaking up everything — museums and all the beauty of these countries.

"I'm so lucky that I have a visceral memory of the Sistine Chapel and what that looks like and feels like when you're in something and you think, ‘Somebody laid on their back and painted that? How bad did this guy's back hurt?’ When I was six, I stood in the Hall of Mirrors at Versailles and went, 'My house is going to look like this someday.' And I meant it.

"Then, I got pregnant pretty soon thereafter."