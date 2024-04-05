Marc Summers walked out of his 'Quiet on Set' interview after being "ambushed" by producers.

The 72-year-old star famously hosted 'Double Dare' for Nickelodeon in the 1990s and was due to appear in the new documentary - which explores the allegedly exploitative culture of the kids' TV network in the 1990s and early 2000s at the hands of producer Dan Schneider - but explained that he stopped the chat after a matter of seconds because he couldn't handle it.

Speaking in an upcoming clip from his appearance on 'Elvis Duran and the Morning Show', he said: "They asked me what I thought of [Nickelodeon], and the first 10 to 12 seconds — from what I understand — in this documentary is me saying all these wonderful things. But they did a bait and switch on me. They ambushed me.

"They never told me what this documentary was really about. And so they showed me a video of something that I couldn’t believe was on Nickelodeon. And I said, ‘Well, let’s stop the tape right here. What are we doing?’"

The Food Network star left the interview immediately and then got a call telling him he was "totally" cut from the show but later felt it was "unethical" that his tiny bit of footage was used in the end.

He said: "I left. So I got a phone call about six weeks ago saying you’re totally out of the show. And I went, ‘Great,’'. “Then they called me about four weeks ago and said, ‘Well, you’re in it, but you’re only in the first part of it because you talked about the positive stuff of Nickelodeon. What they didn’t tell me — and they lied to me about — was the fact that they put in that other thing where they had the camera on me when they ambushed me. And so, now we get into a whole situation about who’s unethical."

In the docuseries, Marc is shown a suggestive clip of Ariana Grande when she starred in the sitcom 'Sam and Cat' and he questions if that "really aired" on the network.

Former 'Drake and Josh' star Drake Bell spoke out in the documentary and publicly revealed himself as having been subjected to "extensive and brutal" abuse by dialect coach Brian Peck during his time with the corporation.

In 2004, Brian Peck (no relation to Drake's former co-star Josh Peck) pleaded no contest to a charge of oral copulation with a minor under 16 as well as a charge of performing a lewd act with a 14 or 15-year-old. Bell was the plaintiff but his identity as the victim was not made public at the time.

Peck spent 16 months in prison and was mandated to register as a sex offender.

Recalling the abuse, Bell said: "Brian and I became really close because we had a lot of the same interests, which looking back, I think that was probably a little calculated.

"I was sleeping on the couch where I usually sleep and I woke up to him... I opened my eyes and I woke up and he was…he was sexually assaulting me,

"And I froze, and was in complete shock and had no idea what to do or how to react.

"You know anytime I had an audition or anytime I needed to work on dialogue or anything, I somehow ended up back at Brian's house.

"And it just got worse, and worse, and worse, and worse, and I was just trapped. I had no way out. The abuse was extensive and it got pretty brutal."

The docuseries aired on March 17 and March 18, and executives at the children's network have claimed that they are "dismayed and saddened" to learn of the situation now that Drake has disclosed his identity.

In a statement, Nickelodeon said: "Now that Drake Bell had disclosed his identity as the plaintiff in the 2004 case, we are dismayed and saddened to learn of the trauma he has endured, and we commend and support the strength required to come forward."