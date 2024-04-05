Adam Sandler has seemingly confirmed 'Happy Gilmore 2' to Drew Barrymore.

The 49-year-old actress was thrilled when Christopher McDonald - who portrayed Shooter McGavin in the 1996 golfing comedy - recently teased a sequel was in the works, so she texted her 'Fifty First Dates' co-star to find out if it was true he's written a new screenplay.

Discussing the subject in a preview clip for the 'Drew's News' segment of her eponymous talk show, Drew said: "Are you kidding me? I want it. I need it and I stayed up last night with my daughter watching 'Billy Madison'.

"And then I sent Sandler a video of that and then he sent me another video back and I'm waiting to see if he's confirming about the 'Happy Gilmore 2' script because actor Christopher McDonald, who was Shooter McGavin, the bad guy. He was in the original film... he claims that Adam recently showed him a copy of the first draft to the sequel of Happy Gilmore.

"And so I'm waiting to find out if Christopher McDonald is correct, which I'm not doubting him.

"I'm a proper journalist, I sent him a picture of all of us [at the show]."

The clip then jumped and rejoined Drew as she looked at her phone and teased: "Well, this just in. I have breaking news. So I'll just say this from my source that it is in process ... so there is a process and that process is in process."

Christopher revealed last month he'd seen a screenplay for the potential sequel.

Speaking on the US sports podcast 'The Ken Carman Show with Anthony Lima', Christopher said: "I saw Adam about two weeks ago, and he says to me, 'McDonald, you're gonna love this.'

"I said, 'What?' He says, 'How about that', and he shows me the first draft of 'Happy Gilmore 2'.

"I don't wanna be a liar, but he did show me that, and I thought, 'Well, that would be awesome.' So, it's in the works. Fans demand it, dammit!"

'Happy Gilmore' tells the story of Sandler's titular unsuccessful ice hockey player who discovers that he has a talent for golf and competes in a tournament to raise money and save his grandmother's house.