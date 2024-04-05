‘Fallout’ producer Jonathan Nolan has told how playing the game "delayed" his ‘The Dark Knight Rises’ screenplay.

The 47-year-old screenwriter - who is producing the TV adaptation of the beloved Bethesda franchise - co-wrote the 2012 Batman movie with his Oscar-winning brother Christopher Nolan, and revealed the film likely had to be pushed back because he was too busy playing one of the studio's role-playing-games.

Speaking to Eurogamer, he said: “I didn't know much about it and I was in the mood for a distraction.

“I think Chris had tasked me with writing ‘The Dark Knight Rises’ and so if that movie was slightly delayed, it was probably in part because of ‘Fallout 3’.

“It's dark, violent, but it's also satirical and in some places almost goofy. It's all these amazing things in one. It's a really ambitious game, and I've never really experienced anything quite like it.”

Show 'Fallout', which is set to release on Amazon Prime Video on 12 April, will retread much of the same ground the games cover, and Jonathan admitted adapting from a game was harder to do than it is to adapt from a novel.

He said: “Usually when you're adapting something, like a novel, you're adding to it. You lose some things, but you're largely adding light, picture, persona and humanity.

“With a video game, you're taking things away, like the audience's sense of freedom. The whole premise of a game like Fallout, it's open world and you can go any direction you want.”