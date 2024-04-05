Jenifer Lewis was left sobbing in a wheelchair after a horror fall robbed her of the ability to walk.

The 'Black-ish’ actress, 67, plunged 10-feet from a hotel balcony during a holiday in Africa two years ago and she underwent intensive rehabilitation therapy to get her back on her feet - and Jenifer has admitted she was an emotional wreck as she attempted to push through the pain.

During an upcoming appearance on 'Tamron', Jenifer explained: "In Nairobi, when they asked me to walk, you know the parallel bars, I couldn't remember how to walk ... 'How do you do that?' ... I sat down in the wheelchair, and I sobbed. And I heard myself say, 'You will get up, you will get up and you will walk or I'll kill you myself. You get up and you walk, come on, baby.' And I walked."

Jenifer previously opened up about the accident in an interview with Robin Roberts last month, revealing the fall left her with devastating injuries.

She said: "When the sun sets in the Serengeti, there are no streetlights. It is pitch black. I was escorted to the lodge, my room, but I wasn’t given a tour. I should’ve been given tour.

"I laid out my safari clothes, and I saw the infinity pool out on my deck, so I went out. I was just taking in the fact that I was back in the Serengeti once again, and I’m walking, and all of a sudden – bam – I had fallen 10 feet into a dry ravine full of boulders and stones and sharp rocks."

She went on to say: "Of course, I was in shock. My right hip took the impact, my shoulder went up against a stone. A lightning bolt went through my mind’s eye right here.

"In pitch black, I didn’t know I was falling. Nothing would move. So, I laid there, I said, ‘Move your body, baby, come on Jenny, move your body' ... I heard a lion roar. My last thought, because I am Jenifer Lewis, was, what a headline: The king ate the queen. Pieces of Jenifer Lewis’ body being flown back to the states."