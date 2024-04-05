Microsoft is reportedly working on bringing an A.I. chatbot to the Xbox.

The company is said to be internally testing a new piece of machine-learning software that can carry out and automate tasks given to it by users.

General manager of gaming A.I. Haiyan Zhang told The Verge: “We are testing an Xbox Support Virtual Agent, an internal prototype of an animated character that can query Xbox Support topics with voice or text.

“The prototype makes it easier and quicker for players to get help with support topics using natural language, taking information from existing Xbox Support pages.”

The outlet also claimed that the “embodied A.I. character” is similar to Microsoft's Azure A.I. that the likes of Vodafone use as a basis for their chatbots.

As well as moving the software to their gaming consoles, Microsoft is hoping to bring the feature over to game developers in an effort to experiment with A.I. generated assets, art and non-playable characters.

In November 2023, the company partnered with Inworld A.I. to develop Xbox tools that will allow game designers to create detailed scripts, dialogue trees and quest lines for their upcoming titles.

A statement on Microsoft’s website from Zhang read: “At Xbox, we believe that with better tools, creators can make even more extraordinary games.

“This partnership will bring together: Inworld’s expertise in working with generative AI models for character development, Microsoft’s cutting-edge cloud-based AI solutions including Azure OpenAI Service, Microsoft Research’s technical insights into the future of play, and Team Xbox’s strengths in revolutionizing accessible and responsible creator tools for all developers.”