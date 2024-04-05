Amazon has cut hundreds of jobs in its cloud computing unit.

The tech giant behind the Amazon Web Services (AWS) corporation - which now accounts for 14% of its total revenue - announced that they had make the "difficult but necessary" to launch a series of redundancies on their workforce.

In a statement, Amazon said: "These decisions are difficult but necessary as we continue to invest, hire, and optimize resources to deliver innovation for our customers. We Lasy twill continue to hire and grow, especially in core areas of our business."

Amazon Web Services describes itself as "the world's most comprehensive and broadly adopted cloud" and is utltised in the tech giant's operations such as their Amazon Fresh supermarkets, which allow customers to make purchases without paying at a physical cash register.

Last year, Amazon axed a reported 18,000 jobs after seeing a reported slump in sales before firing a further 9,000 employees and also got rid of 500 employees in India around the same time.