Polly Guy proposed to her boyfriend in under the Piccadilly Lights un London as part of a new campaign by Samsung.

The 41-year-old chef from Norfolk got down on one knee in front of the landmark - which is powered by the Galaxy Tab S9 Series - to pop the question to TIm as one of a series of notes submitted by the public as part of Samsung’s ‘Notes by the Nation’ campaign, where she scrawled a note on her device and had it blown up in front of thousands in the capital.

Speaking on her decision to get publicly engaged, Polly said, “We’ve talked about marriage for years and always knew we’d do it at some point, so neither of us felt the need to officially get down on one knee.

“When I heard about the Notes by the Nation campaign Samsung was doing, I thought what a great way to make an engagement memorable, and rather than waiting for a proposal from Tim, why not embrace girl power and do it myself.”

The happy couple have been together for 11 years and Tim explained that it was all an "unforgettable experience" to get engaged in such a way.

Tim said, “Seeing Polly’s proposal on the big screen was an unforgettable experience – and having the support of the wider public as it happened made it all the more special.”

The couple’s proposal was one of a series of notes submitted by the public that appeared on the Piccadilly screen as part of Samsung’s ‘Notes by the Nation’ campaign that reveals the transformative power of storytelling and its ability to fuel inspiration.

This comes as Samsung celebrates the last day of ‘The Creative Station Powered by the Galaxy Tab S9 Series, its pop-up experience at Waterloo Station, where Londoners are invited to share their notes with the world and celebrate the many ways we read, write, and share stories.