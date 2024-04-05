Shakira is convinced her singing voice totally changed after her pregnancies.

The pop star is a mum to two sons with her ex Gerard Pique and she believes that giving birth to her boys had an effect on her voice making it sound "thicker" and "more rounded".

During an appearance on YouTube show 'Hot Ones', she explained: "I noticed that after my pregnancies, my voice got thicker, more rounded, more full. "Also, my choices are more mature. I have evolved as a woman, as a person, my intellect has evolved."

She also admitted listening back to some of her early tracks makes her "cringe" because she used her trademark yodel too much. Shakira added: "I think I used to overdo the cries in my voice. I think it was exaggerated. A little baroque. You know? ... Too much Shakira."

It comes after Shakira previously admitted she "used to suck" and now feels much more confident as an artist.

Speaking to Zane Lowe on Apple Music, she said: "I feel that my voice keeps changing over the years, and I tell my [sons] that.

"I sometimes listen to some music of mine with them. Not on purpose, but it just happens, you know, maybe some a song, some comes out on the playlist or on the radio or whatever.

"I say, ‘I used to suck. But, I think I’ve evolved.’ I like myself much better now as an artist, but that’s only me."

Shakira split from footballer Pique in 2022 and she confessed she now feels more free because having a longterm partner was "dragging" her down.

During the Zane Lowe interview, she said: "In a way it's kind of good not to have a husband because it was dragging me down. Now I feel like working, I feel like writing songs, I feel like making music, it's just a compulsive need that I didn't have before."

However, the mother-of-two admitted being a "single mother" means it can be "more challenging" trying to balance her career and personal life. She added: "I am in charge of these two kids, these two babies who depend on me so much and I'm a single mother, I don't have a husband and home to help out with anything."