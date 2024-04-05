Jenny McCarthy had her hair set on fire by school bullies.

The 51-year-old model-and-actress admitted her teenage years were "very scary" because of the ordeal she experienced at the hands of her classmates.

Speaking to Kit Hoover on 'The Coop with Kit', Jenny revealed: “I went to an all-girl Catholic school and it was very scary because they did light my hair on fire at one point."

But the blonde beauty didn't tell anyone what was happening to her because she was "embarrassed" and thought her mom would think she was a "loser".

She added: “I just bottled it all up because I was too embarrassed. I thought my mom would think I’m a loser.”

The former Playmate - who has 22-year-old son Evan with ex-husband John Mallory Asher and is married to Donnie Wahlberg - recently revealed she was left embarrassed when she went to the Academy Awards for the first time in 1997 and accidentally wore her dress backwards.

She told ‘Live with Kelly and Mark’ when Kelly Ripa, 53, asked her what her big “takeaway” was from attending the Academy Awards: “Well the funny thing is, I went to the Oscars once.

“They invited me when I was the It girl. They invite the It girl each year. I only was invited once, obviously.

“I literally was working at a Polish grocery store a year and a half prior to me going to the Oscars, so I didn’t know much.

“They put me in a Valentino dress – I didn’t know I wore the dress backwards.”

She realised her mistake when she thanked Valentino Garavani on the red carpet for allowing her to “borrow” the dress – only for the designer to tell her she had it on back-to-front.

Jenny added: “He said, ‘You’re wearing it backwards.’ You know what, it doesn’t surprise me, I was smelling like Polish sausage still from working the deli!”

Kelly defended Jenny by saying the back of the dress should have been designed as the front, just like the actress had worn it – and the actress thanked the presenter for “sticking up” for her nearly 30 years after the red carpet blunder.