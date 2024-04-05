Margot Robbie and Olivia Wilde are teaming up for a movie adaptation of 'Avengelyne'.

The 'Don't Worry Darling' filmmaker is set to direct the superhero picture about the comic book character from 'Deadpool' creator Rob Liefeld with Margot producing alongside her LuckyChap Entertainment partners Tom Ackerley and Josey McNamara.

Simon Kinberg, a writer and producer on the 'X-Men' movies, is also set to produce the film – which will be pitched to studios and streamers in the coming weeks.

It is not yet known who will take on the role of Avengelyne, an angel who fights against evil and often finds herself face-to-face with demons and monsters.

Previous attempts to make a film about the character were unsuccessful, with Gina Carano attached to star in a 2013 adaptation while a 2016 version directed by Akiva Goldsman failed to get off the ground.

Margot, 33, has produced successful movies including 'Promising Young Woman' and 'Saltburn' for LuckyChap and explained that she is tempted to get behind the camera and direct a film herself in the future.

Asked when she could helm a picture, the 'Barbie' actress told Variety: "I don't know. The tricky thing is, as much as I say I'm strict about saying no as a producer, I also get so excited with all the things that I could produce that it ends up taking all my time.

"And as an actor, I get to work with so many brilliant directors and watch them do it – it's like having a front-row seat to the best master class in the world. So it's really tempting to keep doing that. But directing is a dear ambition of mine."