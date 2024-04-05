The ‘Among Us’ voice cast has been completed by stars of ‘Ratatouille’ and ‘Jurassic Park’.

The upcoming animation based on the popular online multiplayer game will feature Debra Wilson in the role of Yellow, Patton Oswalt as White, Phil LaMarr as Brown and Wayne Knight in the role of Lime.

Oswalt is no stranger to voice acting as he previously starred as Remy in the 2007 Pixar film ‘Ratatouille’. His other credits include ‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ and other voice acting roles in shows like ‘BoJack Horseman’ and ‘Rick and Morty’.

Wilson and LaMarr previously worked on the sketch comedy series ‘MADtv’. The latter has since had various voice acting roles in TV shows like ‘Futurama’ and ‘Samurai Jack’ as well as video games such as ‘Far Cry’, ‘Mortal Kombat’, and ‘Final Fantasy’.

Wilson has worked on the console titles ‘Halo’, ‘Call of Duty’ and ‘Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart’. She also provided the voice of Cere Junda from the ‘Star Wars Jedi’ games.

Knight has had an extensive career in both live-action and voice acting roles. His previous credits include ‘Jurassic Park’, ‘Seinfeld’ and as the voice of Al McWhiggin in Pixar’s ‘Toy Story 2’.

The new cast members join previously announced stars Elijah Wood, Ashley Johnson and Dan Stevens.

The animated series has an official logline which reads: “Members of your crew have been replaced by an alien shapeshifter intent on causing confusion, sabotaging the ship, and killing everyone. Root out the 'Impostor' or fall victim to its murderous designs.”