Jesse McCartney wants to start a family.

The 36-year-old =singer - who shot to fame in the early 2000s with the release of his now-signature track 'Beautiful Soul' - tied the knot with Katie Peterson in 2021 and amid plans for a musical comeback and potential full-length album, has admitted that he and his wife want to move out of LA at some point to have a baby.

Asked if he and his wife had thought about kids, he told JustJared: "Yeah, we talk about it a lot. And I think that’s definitely in the cards in the near future."

Jesse - who made appearances on the Disney Channel alongside Miley Cyrus on 'Hannah Montana' and Ashley Tisdale on 'The Suite Life of Zack and Coy but has since written songs for the likes of Leona Lewis - added that he had been making plans for a comeback tour and celebrating the 20th anniversary of his first hit as well considering a move out of LA to start a family.

He said: "Actually, I’m in the process of discussing that with my team. We talked about possibly going overseas. A couple of these songs are doing really well in Southeast Asia. And there’s a big market over there. I think we have a lot of fans over there. So we’re thinking about maybe touring over there maybe later in the year, potentially Australia too, because we were supposed to tour there in 2020 before COVID hit.

"Then like I said, maybe trying to get something together for the anniversary of “Beautiful Soul” if we can pull it together in time.

"So those are the plans. And, you know, just sort of also personally working on family, trying to maybe start a family and potentially move. We love our home here, but we’re thinking of getting something a little bit more family friendly. So real estate is another thing that we’re looking into."