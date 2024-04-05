Hayley Erbert is thrilled to be dancing again after her skull surgery.

The 29-year-old star - who required an emergency craniectomy to treat a cranial haematoma in December after falling ill and went on to have another operation to replace a portion of her skull which was removed during the first procedure - will re-join her husband Derek Hough on his 'A Symphony of Dance' tour after taking time away to recover and took to social media on Friday (05.04.24) to thank her followers for all of their support.

She wrote on Instagram: "What a blessing (and surprise) it is to be able to be back on stage dancing with my love after such a crazy past four months. My healing journey has been nothing short of extraordinary and being able to dance again is igniting my soul in all the ways; speeding up my recovery even more.

"I am so appreciative of the doctors who have supported me in my decision to dance again and my team of specialists that have been assembled to assure that my health and safety is priority. I cannot wait for you all to see this show! It was so meaningful when we opened last year and now, after everything that has happened, it is truly even more special. "

Just weeks ago, 'Dancing with the Stars' judge Derk shared his hopes that his significant other would be able to join him on the road once more.

He told E! News: "There's a possibility, there really is.

"And we actually met dancing on stage on tour. Our first kiss was on stage on tour. We were touring last year for the first time as a married couple and now this, going back out, there's a completely different meaning and tension."