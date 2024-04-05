Rachel McAdams is "absolutely terrified" to make her Broadway debut.

The 45-year-old actress starred in some of the biggest hit films of the 2000s including 'Mean Girls' and 'The Notebook' but is now set to take on the title role in the new play 'Mary Jane' and admitted that she found the prospect of taking to The Great White Way to be "intimidating" to begin with.

Speaking on 'The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal', she told host Paul Wontorek: "[I'm] terrified, absolutely terrified. "I was intimidated to take it on, so there was always something hold me back a little bit."

In the play, Rachel plays a singer mother with an ailing son living in Jackson Heights and despite her nerves, is hopeful that she will get to star in another Broadway show at some point in her career.

She said: "It just got its hooks in me and I was like, ‘There’s something in the universe that’s telling me this is the one. Hopefully not the last one I'll do."

The 'Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret' star - who will be taking to the stage at the at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre when the play officially opens later in April - added that the piece has "changed" her in some ways even though it is "relatable" as well.

She said: "The energy that this play follows moves in a lot of places, but it’s all relatable; it's all is grounded still, even at its most heightened moments. This play is just so gorgeous, the writing is incredible. It's heartwarming and it’s heart-wrenching and it’s surprising and it’s funny. And it’s a testament to the human spirit. It certainly is a play that has changed me.