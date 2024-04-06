Molly Sims told she was 'too fat, too big, too blond, too dark' for modelling

Molly Sims was called fat at the start of her modelling career.

The 50-year-old model and actress admitted she struggled to cope with criticism of her looks when she first started modelling and was even told she had a "crooked nose".

Speaking on 'Getting Grilled With Curtis Stone', she said: "The moment I crossed over into modelling, it was only how I looked. I never knew that my nose was crooked.

"The photographer would be like 'Can you move over a little bit to your left? Can you move a little bit to your right?’ And finally after, like, two weeks of modeling, I’m like, ‘Is there something wrong?’ They’re like, ‘Your nose is crooked. You’re not symmetrical.’ And I was like, ‘What?’ And then, you know, [I was told I was] ‘Too fat, too big, too blond, too dark.’ I mean, it was definitely a stressful time.”

Molly also revealed that her relationship with food suffered as a result.

She said: "I think it definitely was hard, that transition of food, because I never really thought about food. I was in college, going to Wendy’s, eating a Frosty with French fries. It went from that to basically, I wouldn’t say starving myself, but pretty much. So, it was such a drastic [change]. I had a lot of support from my mom and my dad, but it was hard.

"I think you don’t know what you don’t know until you know. I think I was very lucky not to get too deep. I mean, I got down to pretty skinny, to pretty thin, because [of] the pressure — the pressure of being sent back home. … You know, when I went originally, [the agency] told me I was too fat, I would never work, and they had given me a ticket of, like, $737. They were like, ‘You’re never going to be able to repay this.’”

