Elizabeth Hurley has insisted that her latest sex scene was an "integral part" of her new movie.

The 58-year-old star plays Lily in 'Strictly Confidential' - which has been directed by her son Damian in his cinematic debut - and defended her intimate scene with Pear Chiravara's character in the movie, insisting that it wasn't just "thrown into" the film to "titillate" viewers.

She told TooFab: "Well, it was a very important part of storytelling, when Mia, our protagonist, is on this quest to find out why her best friend [Hurley's character's daughter] killed herself. It was so integral to [the storytelling] that the actual physical filming of it wasn't even something we talked about really. We just knew that the impact it would have on the story and the rest was just our job.

"For me, when I get a script, if I feel something is put in gratuitously -- which has nothing to do with storytelling - right from when I was a beginner, I'd be like, 'I don't get that, I don't understand that, that's not something I want to be part of'.

"It's just thrown in, in my head, by some male executive somewhere and I've never been part of that. I would not have been on this, but it wasn't. It was so integral. It was part of the storytelling, it wasn't just a sex scene thrown in for titillation."

The 'Austin Powers' actress recently admitted she actually found it "safe and liberating" to be on set with her son whilst he directed such an intimate scene.

She told Access Hollywood in a joint interview with her son: “Having him there meant that I felt safe and looked after.

“It’s kind of liberating to work with your family.”