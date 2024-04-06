Mel B has urged others to "educate" themselves on love and relationships.

The 48-year-old pop star was married to producer Stephen Belafonte, 48, from 2007 until 2017 in what she has alleged was an abusive relationship – although he has always denied the claims - and while she is now happily engaged to hairdresser Rory McPhee, 36, she has insisted that others need to learn about the potential "red flags" that can be present in relationships.

Speaking on the 'Relations***' podcast, she said: "The more you believe in love without the red flags, pfft, do yourself a favour. Educate yourself, educate your friends, educate your kids, educate anyone possible any female or anybody that you think is possibly acting a little bit on edge or a bit. You talk to them. Yeah, talk to them. It can happen to anyone!"

The Spice Girls singer - who was made an MBE in 2020 for her services to charitable causes and vulnerable women - recently admitted that she "didn't think" she would ever find happiness again after her allegedly abusive marriage.

Speaking on UK TV show 'This Morning', she said: "I didn't think it was ever going to be possible. Where I've come from, I've got a lot of PTSD. I got my MBE for spreading awareness for domestic violence I'm engaged to be married, I've just bought a house. I just moved in two days ago, well, Rory moved us in because I was away working in New York!"

The 'I Want You Back' hitmaker- who was initially married to Jimmy Gulzar from 1998 until 2000 and has 25-year-old Phoenix with him as Angel, 17, from her relationship with Hollywood star Eddie Murphy and 12-year-old Madison with Stephen - is planning to tie the knot to Rory in St. Paul's Cathedral and also admitted that getting married in such a religious place made her really question her reasons for wanting to walk down the aisle again.

She said: "Well, it is a process that you've got to go through. I've been married and divorced twice before and I appreciate that, because they ask you why you're getting married again under God's name...I had to think to myself 'Why do I?' It's because I've found someone who respects me, he is kind, really, really hot. And I never knew that existed!"