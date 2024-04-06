Wendell Pierce warned Meghan, Duchess of Sussex that she would be in a "bubble" when she married into the royal family.

The 60-year-old actor played the father of Meghan's character Rachel Zane in the legal drama 'Suits' before she tied the knot with Prince Harry and revealed that on their last day on set together he wanted her to know what a "whirlwind" her life was about to become.

He told E! News: "I'm always reminded of the last day working with Meghan, which was the wedding scene prior to her engagement to the Prince I said, 'Meghan, your life is going to be a whirlwind. You're going to be in this bubble.'"

Following her marriage to Harry, 39, the couple relinquished their royal duties in pursuit of a private life in California where they now live with their children Prince Archie, four, and Princess Lilibet, two but have become somewhat estranged from the rest of the family in recent years.

Wendell also revealed that he stressed to Meghan - who was known under the name of Meghan Markle during her days as an actress - that she would "always have friends" following her ascent to global fame through her marriage and is so "grateful" that he was able to explain that to her in time.

He said: "[I told her] 'I just want you to remember that no matter what happens, you always have friends. And I hope you count me in that number.'

"I'm so grateful that I was able to express that to her before the whirlwind engagement in a wedding and becoming the Duchess. We were at a public function together and she was receiving an award. It was great to see them because there's this public persona, and then it's the two that I know."