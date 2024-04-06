Deryck Whibley thinks life is "more exciting" since achieving sobriety.

The Sum 41 rocker - who has son Lydon, four, and 12-month-old daughter Quentin with wife Ariana Cooper - made the decision to stop drinking alcohol a decade ago and marked the milestone by noting how much of a "homebody" he has become since then.

He told People: "I found that my life is more exciting sober than it ever was when I was drinking.

"I loved living in L.A. while I was there, but being sober, having children and being married, there wasn't a lot that I was doing outside of the house in L.A.

"When I was there early on, we were going out to restaurants and going out to clubs and bars, and every time I came home from tour, no matter what day of the week it was, there was something going on. So when I was 24, that's awesome. But now I'm 44, a homebody and I've got kids that wake up at 5 a.m."

The 44-year-old rock star - who was initially married to 'Sk8er Boi' hitmaker Avril Lavigne from 2006 until 2010 - is due to release his memoir 'Walking Disaster' in October and explained that he decided to put everything down on paper now, as opposed to a decade in the future.

He added: "As this chapter of my life felt like it was coming to an end, I felt like I'd rather do the book now and make it part of this chapter rather than move on from the band and then in five years or 10 years from now, bring up all the old stories to talk about. I'd rather do it all at once and leave this chapter behind and start a new chapter."