Nicola Coughlan refuses to let her mother see 'Bridgerton' sex scenes.

The 37-year-old actress stars as Penelope Featherington in the hit Netflix drama series - which is notable for its abundance of saucy sequences - but explained that because of her upbringing, she has it "written into [her] contract" that her mother will the episodes with the racy scenes cut out.

Speaking on SiriusXM Hits 1, she explained: "It’s literally written into my contract. People think I’m saying it as a joke. I just don’t want to … We grew up Irish Catholic. That’s just not how we vibe. When she first saw ‘Bridgerton,’ she didn’t know it was going to be saucy. And then you get a bottom — Jonathan Bailey’s lovely bottom — about two minutes into the first episode ever. And she was like, ‘What is this?' But then now she thinks it’s fantastic and really funny."

The 'Big Mood' star recently explained that the upcoming season of the period drama - which will launch on the streaming service in May and June - will feature even more "saucy" than before and that she has got "better" at filming sex scenes with her Luke Newton, who plays her on-screen lover Colin Bridgerton, even though she found them "nerve-wracking" at first.

Speaking on UK TV show 'This Morning', she said: "I think we've won the sauciness for this series, yeah. It's really nerve-wracking but I've known Luke for four years, and he's a really nice guy.

"It was worse at the beginning and better in reality because we could have a laugh about it. We had an amazing intimacy co-ordinator. It's like a stunt coordinator for sexy scenes. Luke and I had a lot of say in what we wanted to do and how we wanted things to play out."