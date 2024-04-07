Tom Holland's 'Romeo and Juliet' production is heading to Broadway later this year.

The 27-year-old actor is starring as Romeo in the 12-week run of William Shakespeare's tragedy in London from next month and the demand for tickets has been so overwhelming that the show is going to head across the Atlantic as fans of the 'Spider-Man' star clamour to see him tread the boards once again.

A source told The Mirror: "'Romeo and Juliet' will head to Broadway after its London run, with details to be announced in due course.

"While director Jamie Lloyd has made a name for himself for his minimalist adaptations of classic texts, the headline grabber for what is essentially yet another production of 'Romeo and Juliet' is undoubtedly its leading man.

"Fans can't wait to watch the Marvel hero test out his acting chops up close and personal, and with tickets costing around £200, it's an incredibly lucrative earner."

Tom started his career on the West End playing the titular role in 'Billy Elliot: The Musical' before establishing himself as a movie star and Lloyd described it as an "honour" to be overseeing his stage return.

He said: "Tom Holland is one of the greatest, most exciting young actors in the world. It is an honour to welcome him back to the West End."

The play is running at the Duke of York's Theatre in London from May 11 until August 3 and Tom will be joined by Francesca Amewudah-Rivers as Juliet although the theatre company had to respond to "deplorable racial abuse" following the casting announcement.

A statement read: "This must stop.

"We are working with a remarkable group of artists. We insist that they are free to create work without facing online harassment.

"We will continue to support and protect everyone in our company at all costs. Any abuse will not be tolerated and will be reported.

"Bullying and harassment have no place online, in our industry or in our wider communities."