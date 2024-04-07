Pete Davidson has handed out "hundreds of thousands" of dollars to staff who worked on 'Bupkis'.

The 30-year-old comedian recently announced he wouldn't be going ahead with the second season of the show - which premiered in May 2023 and ran for eight episodes - despite it having been renewed by Peacock, but he was reportedly keen to thank the crew for their hard work on the programme.

According to TMZ, Pete gave the money to "just a handful" of creators, all of whom were involved with season one of the comedy series but not necessarily part of the planned second run of episodes.

Pete starred in 'Bupkis' as a fictionalised version of himself as he attempted to "work through unique family dynamics and the complexities of fame to form meaningful relationships", and he counted Edie Falco and Joe Pesci among his cast mates.

Despite the success of the series, he announced last month he was pulling the plug on a planned second season.

He said in a statement: "I've always seen 'Bupkis' as a window into my life, since it is so personal and about my struggles and family.

"After nearly a decade of my personal life being in the media I wanted a chance to tell my story my way.

"Of all the work I've ever done, 'Bupkis' is by far what I'm most proud of.

"I am so grateful to Lorne Michaels and Broadway Video, Peacock, Universal Television and the amazing cast and writers for helping me create something honest, funny and heartfelt.

"I do also feel that this part of my life is finished. I'm very excited for this next chapter and for you guys to see the work.

"Thank you to all who support me for I am forever grateful."