Molly Ringwald has admitted 'The Breakfast Club' "hasn't aged well".

The 56-year-old actress portrayed Claire Standish, who was nicknamed Princess, in the 1980s classic film - which followed five very different students in weekend detention - and, having recently rewatched the film with her 21-year-old daughter Mathilda Gianopoulos, she was struck by how very different things are now.

She told The Sunday Times newspaper: “I only rewatched 'The Breakfast Club', which came out in 1985, because Mathilda wanted to see it with me.

"There is a lot that I really love about the movie but there are elements that haven’t aged well — like Judd Nelson’s character, John Bender, who essentially sexually harasses my character. I’m glad we’re able to look at that and say things are truly different now.”

The movie wasn't Molly's only collaboration with director John Hughes, as she also appeared in 'Sixteen Candles' and 'Pretty in Pink' and she always had a great time working with the filmmaker, who died in 2009.

She said: “They were all really fun movies to make. Sixteen Candles, the first movie I made with the director John Hughes, in 1984, was filmed during the summer. He would just let the camera roll and we would improvise. It was a very free, creative experience.”

Meanwhile, although Mathilda has followed in the footsteps of Molly - who also has 14-year-old twins Roman and Adele with husband Panio Gianopoulos - the 'Feud: Capote vs The Swans' actress refused to let her daughter pursue acting when she was a child, and she still believes they made the "right decision".

Molly said: "The nepo baby thing is ridiculous. Of course if you have a parent in the industry, it’s something that you’ve heard about and might be genetically predisposed to.

"We wouldn’t let Mathilda pursue acting when she was a child, as we wanted her to concentrate on being a kid.

"She fought us on that — she’s still kind of mad about it, but it was the right decision.

"I don’t think that professional acting is a great way for kids to grow up. It’s way too stressful... I did my first professional job at ten years old and it was not easy."