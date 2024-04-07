Miranda Lambert has pledged to bring her residency back to Las Vegas one day.

The 40-year-oild country singer said goodbye to Sin City after 48 shows in 18 months on Saturday (06.04.24) but she reassured fans who were there for her final performance that she will "be back" at some point in the future.

According to People magazine, she told the audience at the end of her show: “Thank you so much for coming out to the last 'Velvet Rodeo'.

“We’ll be back Vegas. Don’t you worry about it.”

Early in the concert, Miranda praised the crowd for being well prepared for the show because they were "good and drunk".

She said: “Welcome everybody to the last and final 'Velvet Rodeo'. You sound good and drunk on a Saturday night!”

And on Sunday (07.04.24), the 'Kerosene' singer took the time to reflect on how proud she was of her 'Velvet Rodeo' residency.

She wrote on X, formerly Twitter: "“Every show must end, every circus leaves town...”

"Velvet Rodeo wrapped up last night. As a little girl in Lindale, TX, I could have never dreamed of having a Vegas residency. Thank y’all for being on this ride with us.

"And a big thank you to my band, crew, glam, and everyone else behind the scenes that made this happen. Love y’all!(sic)"

The 'Space in my Heart' hitmaker recently revealed preparing for the end of her time in Las Vegas was "bittersweet".

She wrote on Instagram: "It’s our last few days in Vegas yall! Bitter sweet for sure. [cowboy and teary-eyed emojis] (sic)"

Miranda had initially signed on for 24 concerts but due to the popularity of tickets, the number of shows were increased until the residency doubled in length.