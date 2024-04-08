Jelly Roll swept up all three prizes he was nominated for - like he did last year - at the CMT Music Awards 2024.

The 39-year-old tattooed country singer and rapper dominated the prize-giving at the Moody Center in Austin, Texas, on Sunday evening (07.04.24), and teared up as he collected his first accolade of the night, CMT Performance of the Year, for his performance of ‘Need a Favor' at the 2023 bash.

The emotional star told the crowd: “In that last year you changed my life in every way I never thought my life could be changed."

The gospel country song also picked up Video of the Year and Male Video of the Year.

Later, Jelly Roll, who got the equivalent of a high school diploma at the age of 23 while in jail, spoke about giving people second chances, especially those in juvenile prisons.

He said: “I’m having one of the best nights of my life.

“I once heard a man say that ‘you don’t change until the pain to remain the same is greater than the pain it takes to change,’ and that’s what it takes. I love you, Texas.”

Host Kelsea Ballerini, 30, who oversaw proceedings for the fourth time, though solo this time, and joked that everyone should receive a hug from the 'Son of a Sinner' hitmaker, and he obliged in giving out free squeezes.

She quipped: “Part of being a host is I get to give good news and bad news. So, I do have some bad news for the celebrities in the audiences: There are no gift bags tonight, I know, I know.

“But we do have something way better that I can give out right now. Ready? A hug from Jelly Roll, come here, baby! Best hug ever! It’s an award in itself.”

The ceremony also saw Trisha Yearwood receive the first June Carter Cash Humanitarian Award for her charity efforts.

The 59-year-old musician also debuted a new song, 'Put It in a Song', from her forthcoming album.

Elsewhere, Carly Pearce and Chris Stapleton won collaborative Video of the Year for their duet 'We Don’t Fight Anymore'.

Ashley Cooke won her first award for Breakthrough Female Video of the Year for 'Your Place'.

She said: “I just won a CMT award, oh my god, good night!”

Warren Zeiders took home the same award for his song 'Pretty Little Poison'.

Lainey Wilson won Female Video of the Year for 'Watermelon Moonshine', and CMT Digital-First Performance of the Year went to Scotty McCreery for his performance of 'It Matters to Her'.

The 2024 winners are:

Video of the Year

Jelly Roll – 'Need a Favor'

Female Video of the Year

Lainey Wilson – 'Watermelon Moonshine'

Male Video of the Year

Jelly Roll – 'Need a Favor'

Duo/Group Video of the Year

Dan + Shay – 'Save Me the Trouble'

Collaborative Video of the Year

Carly Pearce feat. Chris Stapleton – 'We Don’t Fight Anymore'

Breakthrough Female Video of the Year

Ashley Cooke – 'Your Place'.

Breakthrough Male Video of the Year

Warren Zeiders – 'Pretty Little Poison'

CMT Performance of the Year

Jelly Roll – 'Need a Favor' (from 2023 CMT Music Awards)

CMT Digital-First Performance of the Year

Scotty McCreery – 'It Matters to Her' (from CMT Stages)