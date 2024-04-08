A performance of Luke Thompson and James Norton's West End play 'A Little Life' had to be stopped after there was an outbreak of mass vomiting in the audience.

The actors appeared in the show - based on the novel by Hanya Yanagihara - last year and 'Bridgerton' star Luke has admitted many theatre-goers struggled to deal with the tough subject matter of abuse and trauma with one particular production being stopped due to an outbreak of sickness that spread throughout the venue.

Luke told the Guardian newspaper: "There were weeks when it [the play] was mad. The craziest one was towards the end of the run.

"Someone was coughing very loudly during a quiet moment in the play and the show had to stop. It turned out they’d projectile vomited in the dress circle, over other people, who then started retching too, so it was like a chain reaction.

"I wonder sometimes how much of it is self-perpetuating. The more people come expecting graphic content, the stronger they might react. There’s definitely been an uptick in fainting incidents post-pandemic."

Luke went on to talk about his role in the upcoming third season of 'Bridgerton', insisting the Netflix hit will continue to place romance at its heart to stay true to the books on which the series is based.

He explained: "Julia Quinn’s books are romance novels, so it would be a betrayal not to explore that. It’s a genre with its own codes.

"That’s what’s so delicious about the show. Sometimes it’s dismissed as unserious, but there may be some misogyny in that. People love romance. There’s not enough of it around ...

"[I am] hugely proud [of the show's diverse cast]. It’s great to see everybody represented on screen."

He went on to joke: " I have to be careful with spoilers or I’ll get arrested."